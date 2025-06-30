South Carolina governor's race heats up

In South Carolina the race to be the state’s next governor is heating up. Two Republican candidates have announced their bids in the past week: Attorney General Alan Wilson and State Senator Josh Kimbrell. WSPA reports both candidates say they are committed to working towards eliminating state income tax.

Several other Republicans are rumored to be interested in the race, including Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette and Representative Nancy Mace. So far, he only Democrat who has publicly announced they are considering a bid in the 2026 election is State Representative Jermaine Johnson.

