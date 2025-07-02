© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein signs cell phone ban in classrooms

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 2, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT

North Carolina students will now have to keep their phones off during class unless there's an emergency or they have special permission.

Gov. Josh Stein signed a new law Tuesday requiring all public schools and charters to ban phone use, display, or sound during instructional time. It also requires schools to teach social media literacy.

Stein said cellphones are a “major distraction” in classrooms and limiting their use supports mental health and learning. Exceptions will be allowed for health needs or special education plans.

The law passed with near-unanimous support and brings North Carolina in line with at least 27 other states with similar rules.
