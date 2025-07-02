Stein vetoes three bills on energy, audits and charter schools

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Wednesday vetoed three Republican-backed bills, saying they would increase costs for families, threaten personal privacy and weaken school accountability.

One of the vetoed bills, called the "Power Bill Reduction Act," would eliminate Duke Energy's 2030 carbon reduction target and shift the state's focus toward natural gas infrastructure. In a video statement, Stein said the charge would increase utility bills for working families.

"This bill not only makes everyone's utility bills more expensive, but it shifts the cost of electricity from large industrial users onto the backs of regular people," Stein said. "Families will pay more so that industries will pay less."

Another bill, House Bill 549, would expand the state auditor’s power to investigate private businesses that receive public funds. Stein said it would give the auditor "sweeping" access to the data and records of any private corporation that accepts state funding, and it would put North Carolinians' personal data at risk.

In a statement, State Auditor Dave Boliek defended the bill, saying it was designed to strengthen his office’s independence and its ability to hold businesses that receive public funds accountable.

“I have confidence the legislature will stand up for these principles and override the governor’s veto,” Boliek said.

The third vetoed bill, Senate Bill 254, would transfer some oversight of public charter schools from the State Board of Education to the Charter Schools Review Board. Stein called the change unconstitutional and warned it would “weaken accountability.”

Dave Machado, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition for Charter Schools, criticized the veto. “The success of public charter schools hinges on their flexibility and autonomy,” Machado said. “On behalf of the 150,000 families who rely on charter schools, we hope the legislature successfully overrides Gov. Stein’s veto.”

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate, allowing them to override Stein's vetoes when everyone is present. In the House, Republicans would need one Democrat to join them to override a veto.