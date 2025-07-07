Charlotte City Council election filing opens Monday
Local elections are still about four months away, but candidate filing for seats on Charlotte City Council begins Monday.
Filing runs through July 18. All 11 city council seats and the Charlotte mayor's seat will be on the ballot, along with six school board seats.
The biggest questions:
- Will Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles run again?
- Who will run to fill former council member Tariq Bokhari's District 6 seat, which Republicans held with only a few hundred votes two years ago?
- What will Tiawana Brown, the council member facing federal fraud charges, choose to do? Brown has said she plans to run again.