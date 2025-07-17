© 2025 WFAE

Stirring up 'good trouble' in the Charlotte region, protesters turn out

WFAE | By Stella Mackler
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
Protestors gathered in the morning to honor John Lewis and speak out against the Trump Administration.
Stella Mackler
/
WFAE
Protesters gathered in the morning to honor John Lewis and speak out against the Trump administration.

Protesters hit the streets Thursday across the Charlotte region as part of a nationwide  “Good Trouble Lives On” movement.

Christy Caroll stood on a bridge over the interstate in Davidson, holding a sign with the message: "Trump betrayed us."

"Trump said he was for the little guy, for the
— for the regular guy," Caroll said. "Cutting Medicaid and cutting SNAP benefits and health care in all different directions is not about that."


The protests were planned to honor the fifth anniversary of John Lewis’s death. A longtime civil rights icon and congressman, he wrote a well-known phrase in 2018: “Never be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”.

Caroll said that’s what she’s doing – alongside the hundreds of folks down the street. Other protests were planned Thursday in Charlotte, Gastonia and cities across the region.

Stella Mackler
Stella Mackler is a climate reporting intern at WFAE. She’s the editor of the student paper at Davidson College, where she studies environmental science.
