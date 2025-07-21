Federal government to release some frozen school funding

The U.S. Department of Education is expected to release about $36 million in federal funds for North Carolina public schools on Monday.

On July 1, the Department withheld federal funding to schools nationwide for certain programs, citing the need to ensure they align with President Trump's priorities. Today, some of the $165 million that was held back from North Carolina is returning to pay for after-school and summer programs. Sasha Pudelski is with thethe School Superintendents' Association. She said she doesn't know why these funds were singled out for release.

"I could speculate that perhaps the stories coming out about you know summer programs being cut mid-summer was compelling to some. And generally, you know certainly organizations like the United Way and Boys and Girls Clubs and others have a fantastic reputation," she said.

Pudelski said she's still hopeful other funds may yet be released. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is missing a total of $12 million worth of funds.