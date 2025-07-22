NC Senate to convene for governor veto overrides

The North Carolina Senate will reconvene July 29 to take up the seven vetoes Governor Josh Stein issued on legislation. Included are bills that would allow anyone 18 or older to carry concealed handguns in public without a permit, two new immigration enforcement measures, two that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion practices in schools and a rollback of an emissions goal for Duke Energy. The GOP-controlled Senate holds a 30-20 supermajority making overrides more likely there, but the House majority is 71-49, meaning at least one Democratic representative would need to join Republicans to overcome the Governor’s veto. There’s no word yet on when the House may take up the vetoes.