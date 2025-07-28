© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Ralph Norman throws his hat in the SC governor race

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:07 AM EDT

In Rock Hill over the weekend, Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said he’s running for South Carolina Governor.

"I'm running for governor to shake things up. We're going to clean up Colombia and finally we're going to take down the corrupt political establishment once and for all," he said.

Norman is being endorsed by both former governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint. The 72-year-old Norman, joins several other announced candidates, including Attorney General Alan Wilson and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, in the race for next June’s GOP primary, and Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st District is soon expected to announce her campaign.
