Molina calls for a recount in District 5 race

Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina is calling for a recount, after losing by 37 votes in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary. Challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias’ victory was by less than 1 percent of the votes cast. Molina said she is committed to a fair process. The Mecklenburg County elections board meets on Tuesday to certify the primary results. There’s no Republican running in District 5, so if Mazuera Arias’ win is confirmed, he will be sworn in on Charlotte City Council in December.

Because the #CLTD5 race is such a close result, we will be requesting a recount to ensure every single vote is honored. I’m committed to a fair process and will keep you all updated as we move forward. Thank you for standing with me every step of the way! — Marjorie Molina (@vote_molina) September 10, 2025