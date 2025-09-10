© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Molina calls for a recount in District 5 race

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 10, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT

Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina is calling for a recount, after losing by 37 votes in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary. Challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias’ victory was by less than 1 percent of the votes cast. Molina said she is committed to a fair process. The Mecklenburg County elections board meets on Tuesday to certify the primary results. There’s no Republican running in District 5, so if Mazuera Arias’ win is confirmed, he will be sworn in on Charlotte City Council in December.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports