© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

AG Jackson sues to block TV merger

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Jeff Jackson announced last month he is running for N.C. Attorney General
Steve Harrison/WFAE
Jeff Jackson announced last month he is running for N.C. Attorney General

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing to block a proposed $6.2 billion merger between two of the nation’s largest TV broadcasters, Nexstar and Tegna.

Jackson says the deal could lead to higher cable and satellite bills and fewer independent local newsrooms. More than 2 million TV households in Charlotte, the Triad and northeastern North Carolina could be affected.

The merger would give Nexstar control of stations in the same markets, reducing competition. Jackson is joined by several other states in the lawsuit, which seeks to stop the deal under federal antitrust law.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports