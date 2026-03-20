AG Jackson sues to block TV merger

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is suing to block a proposed $6.2 billion merger between two of the nation’s largest TV broadcasters, Nexstar and Tegna.

Jackson says the deal could lead to higher cable and satellite bills and fewer independent local newsrooms. More than 2 million TV households in Charlotte, the Triad and northeastern North Carolina could be affected.

The merger would give Nexstar control of stations in the same markets, reducing competition. Jackson is joined by several other states in the lawsuit, which seeks to stop the deal under federal antitrust law.