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NEWS BRIEFS

Gastonia sues towing company accused of illegal operations

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:52 AM EDT

The city of Gastonia has filed a lawsuit against a local towing company, accusing it of operating illegally and overcharging drivers.

The suit alleges that Jack’s Towing and Recovery refused to accept credit cards, removed vehicles from private lots without required signage, and continued operating even after the state dissolved the business last November for failing to file necessary paperwork.

The legal action follows a wave of online complaints that several cars were towed near a church event over the weekend, with some drivers reportedly charged up to $1,200 to retrieve their vehicles.

U.S. Rep. Tim Moore has called for a federal investigation. The company did not respond to requests for comment.
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Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal