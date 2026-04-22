UNC System seeks $159M as enrollment funding pressures grow

With the North Carolina General Assembly back for its short session, leaders in the UNC System are asking lawmakers to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in enrollment funding.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber said uncertainty around enrollment funding makes it harder for campuses to add faculty at a time when student demand continues to grow.

UNC Charlotte has one of the highest student-to-faculty ratios in the state, Gaber said, creating additional strain on classrooms and instructors.

“We are already educating more students per faculty member than any other institution,” Gaber said. “That is difficult without enrollment funding. These pressures intensify.”

The UNC Board of Governors is asking state legislators to provide nearly $159 million in funding to support enrollment growth across the system.