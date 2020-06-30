2 Shot, Killed Overnight In Charlotte

Police say two people were killed and one person was wounded in separate shootings Monday in Charlotte.

Someone called 911 about 5:30 p.m. to report the first shooting in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road on the city's west side. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found a person dead inside of an unnamed business. A second person inside the business had also been shot and was rushed to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening.

Then, around 11:40 p.m., another shooting was reported near the 9100 block of Trinity Road -- across from Hornets Nest Park along Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte. Police say they found a man dead when they got to the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, the identities of the people who were killed had not been released to the public.

Their deaths are the 52nd and 53rd homicides reported in Charlotte this year. Seven people have been killed in homicides since June 21, including the four people who died after a June 22 mass shooting on Beatties Ford.

So far, police haven't provided any information about what may have led to the shootings. They're asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8477.