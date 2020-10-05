2020 Homicides

-
During its standing Wednesday press conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wanted to remind the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred a year ago in the hopes of finding more information. But during that press conference, police also had to address the fact that the city now has had 100 homicides as of that morning.
Charlotte now has 16 more homicides in 2020 than it did at this point last year. Three occurred within about 10 hours of each other Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Judy Williams, who turned the pain of losing her goddaughter into a Charlotte nonprofit aimed at preventing violence and helping families of homicide victims through grief, died Saturday after battling lung cancer.
In its weekly press conference, CMPD said violent crime is up in 2020, but overall crime is down. The department also detailed two new programs: One directed at how officers respond to calls, and the other providing the ability to text 911.
