Christmas Eve Shooting Leaves Two Teens Dead, Another Victim With Life-Threatening Injuries

Two teenagers are Charlotte’s latest homicide victims in 2020: 16-year-old Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz and 13-year-old Michelle Avila Robles. Their families have been notified of their deaths.

At 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of Olde Savannah Road.

When they arrived, officers located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds and an additional victim with a laceration. One of the three gunshot wound victims was pronounced deceased on scene, and a second was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The third gunshot wound victim remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The slayings came on the heels of four other homicides reported by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in just a few days. Officers found David Victor Bruce and Julia Rena McManus dead near the 9900 block of Brickleberry Lane on Wednesday evening. On Tuesday evening, 24-year-old Laquintin McManus and 30-year-old Cinquay Farrer were shot and killed in separate incidents in the 1100 block of McAlway Road and the 3100 block of Fairbrook Drive, respectively.

Charlotte now has 121 reported homicides this year. That’s compared to 107 in all of 2019.