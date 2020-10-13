3 More Added To Charlotte's Rising Homicide Count

Charlotte now has 16 more homicides in 2020 than it did at this point last year. Three occurred within about 10 hours of each other Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In all, there have now been 94 homicides in Charlotte in 2020. Guns were involved in all three homicides that occurred Monday and early Tuesday. All victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

In 2019, Charlotte had 107 homicides, its second deadliest year on record. At this point a year ago, 78 people had been killed.

The first homicide occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers found 21-year-old Aaron Shuford Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the police report, an unknown suspect vehicle shot into Shuford's car, where he was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Then at 6:15 p.m., CMPD got another call, this time in west Charlotte on Campus Street. When officers arrived, they located 58-year-old Ernest Lightner with an apparent gunshot wound.

The third call for service came in around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday morning — about two miles from the second shooting. Officers responded to reports of shots being fired near Clydesdale Terrace. When they arrived, they located 41-year-old Emanuel Taylor near the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward or call Crime Stoppers

704-334-1600 to leave an anonymous tip.