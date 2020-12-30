This Year's 123 Homicides Are Most In Charlotte's History

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the 2020 homicide tally has hit 123, an all-time high.

Lt. Bryan Crum of the violent crime division said at a Wednesday news conference that the previous record — 122 homicides — was set in 1993.

"I think it’s important to put that in perspective, though," he said. "Charlotte was about half the size in 1993 as it is today. So, numberwise, raw numbers, yes, it is the most violent year. But per capita, it’s about half."

Crum said there’s no clear explanation for this year's rising numbers.

"I think it’s just people’s willingness to resort to a firearm over really minor things," he said. "It’s just that quick, impulsive short-term decision."

He said many of this year’s accused killers are under 24 years old. "So it’s probably just younger folks, less mature decision-making ... and that’s costing a lot of lives," he said.

Crum said about 70% of 2020’s homicides have been solved. That’s below the average of 78%, but Crum said he expects more arrests as police keep working recent killings.

This summer’s mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road remains unsolved. It left four people dead and at least 10 injured. Crum says the department has gotten leads from a national ballistics database that identified at least 10 guns used that night. And he says community tips have poured in after police released video of the incident in November.