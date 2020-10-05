Beatties Ford Road Mass Shooting

-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an early tip helped them track down a suspect in the shooting of two children at an east Charlotte apartment complex…
City leaders are pledging to revitalize the Beatties Ford Road area in west Charlotte by stepping up criminal and building code enforcement and promoting…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings met with reporters Wednesday to discuss body-worn camera footage released last week.The footage was…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday that it has received over 40 Crime Stoppers tips about the June 22 mass shooting on Beatties…
Police are still searching for a motive and suspects connected to a mass shooting that occurred on Beatties Ford Road a little over two weeks ago. The…
Last week, the portion of Beatties Ford Road in front a neighborhood Food Lion in Charlotte was roped off with yellow police tape. Police were collecting…
Thirty-one-year-old Dairyon Stevenson is the fourth person who died as a result of Monday morning’s mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. The shooting…
Police say a fourth person has died after Monday morning's mass shooting in northwest Charlotte. Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died at a local hospital…
UPDATED 1:30 p.m., June 25A weekend that started with Juneteenth celebrations on Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte evolved into nightly block…
There are still many unknowns around the mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road that occurred early Monday morning. What we do know is that two Juneteenth…