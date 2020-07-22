Still No Arrests In Beatties Ford Road Mass Shooting; Police Concerned About Youth Violence

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday that it has received over 40 Crime Stoppers tips about the June 22 mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road that left four people dead.

The violence broke out at the end of a weekend that had been full of peaceful celebrations marking Juneteenth. Three people were shot to death and one other died after being hit by a car. Ten others were injured.

Crime Stoppers tips are an anonymous way for members of the public to provide information to police.The department has continuously urged witnesses to come forward since the shooting, saying there were some 400 people there that night.

Police continue to search for a motive and suspects in the case, but CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said some progress has been made.

"We haven’t gotten the tip that clears it, but we are headed in the right direction," Crum told reporters. "We have made a lot of positive progress. Our detectives have been working tirelessly to clear that."

He said police are still hoping to hear from more eyewitnesses who may have seen something that night.

Young Victims

Police also expressed concerns on how remote learning may impact crime in the city.

Crum stressed that the community needed to work together to make sure the city’s youth aren’t going down the wrong path as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools remain largely online.

"We’re always concerned anytime people have free time or unsupervised time," Crump said. "Kids may make the wrong decision or fall in with the wrong crowd. That’s why it’s really important that not just as the police department but as a community we are paying attention when we're seeing that kind of thing happening and trying to step up and steer kids back in the right direction."

Crum also said police were troubled by the young age of victims and suspects in this year’s homicides. Recent victims have been as young as 14. There have been 64 homicides this year compared to 59 this time last year.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.