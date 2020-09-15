CATS Public Meetings Seek Comment On Silver Line Route

Charlotte Area Transit System is holding a series of virtual public meetings over the next two weeks seeking comments on the route for the proposed Silver Line light rail.

The 26-mile line would run from Belmont in Gaston County to uptown Charlotte to Matthews, and possibly into Union County. It's still just a long-range plan, and there's no funding or timeline for the project. CATS says picking a final route would help develop preliminary cost estimates.

CATS wants feedback on its preferred route as well as minor variations. Plans call for the line to run from Belmont over the Catawba River on a new bridge east to Interstate 485 along Wilkinson Boulevard to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then to uptown. From there, it would head southeast along Independence Boulevard toward Matthews.

Six online meetings are planned, focusing on six segments:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 1: Wilkinson Boulevard (Belmont to I-485)

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 2: Wilkinson Boulevard (I-485 to West Morehead Street)

Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 3: Center city (West Morehead Street to Charlottetowne Avenue)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 4: Independence Boulevard (Charlottetowne Avenue to Idlewild Road)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 5: Independence Boulevard (Idlewild Road to just south of I-485 at Central Piedmont Community College Levine)

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 6: Union County Extension

Meeting video links and more information are at ridetransit.org. The site also has an online open house with videos, maps and other information, as well as online comment forms.