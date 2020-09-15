CATS Public Meetings Seek Comment On Silver Line Route

By 27 minutes ago
  • Map shows the proposed route for the Lynx Silver Line light rail, from Belmont (left) to Matthews and Union County (lower right).
    Map shows the proposed route for the Lynx Silver Line light rail, from Belmont (left) to Matthews and Union County (lower right).
    Charlotte Area Transit System

Charlotte Area Transit System is holding a series of virtual public meetings over the next two weeks seeking comments on the route for the proposed Silver Line light rail. 

The 26-mile line would run from Belmont in Gaston County to uptown Charlotte to Matthews, and possibly into Union County.  It's still just a long-range plan, and there's no funding or timeline for the project.  CATS says picking a final route would help develop preliminary cost estimates. 

CATS wants feedback on its preferred route as well as minor variations. Plans call for the line to run from Belmont over the Catawba River on a new bridge east to Interstate 485 along Wilkinson Boulevard to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then to uptown. From there, it would head southeast along Independence Boulevard toward Matthews. 

Six online meetings are planned, focusing on six segments:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 1: Wilkinson Boulevard (Belmont to I-485)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 2: Wilkinson Boulevard (I-485 to West Morehead Street)
  • Thursday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 3: Center city (West Morehead Street to Charlottetowne Avenue)
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 4: Independence Boulevard (Charlottetowne Avenue to Idlewild Road)
  • Thursday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 5: Independence Boulevard (Idlewild Road to just south of I-485 at Central Piedmont Community College Levine)

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. - Focus Area 6: Union County Extension

Meeting video links and more information are at ridetransit.org. The site also has an online open house with videos, maps and other information, as well as online comment forms. 

Tags: 
Lynx Silver Line
CATS
Top News

Related Content

City Council OKs $50M For Silver Line Design Work

By Nov 12, 2019
New lines would expand the Lynx system north and west of Charlotte. CATS plans meetings on how to link new lines with existing ones, including the Lynx Blue Line (photo).
DAVID BORAKS / WFAE

The Charlotte City Council voted 8-2 Tuesday night to approve a $50 million contract to design the Silver Line – a 26-mile light rail project from Matthews to Belmont. 

Council Members Criticize Delays In Gold Line Streetcar Project

By Aug 11, 2020
Workers installed bridge sides on the Hawthorne Avenue bridge this summer.
Charlotte Area Transit System

City Council members raised questions Monday about construction delays on Charlotte's $150 million Gold Line streetcar project.

CATS Says Hawthorne Lane Bridge Won't Reopen Until Summer

By Mar 12, 2020
Wrong-sized girders on the Hawthorne Lane bridge project delayed work. Now it's delayed again, until July or August 2020.
David Boraks / WFAE

The Hawthorne Lane bridge over Independence Boulevard won't open this month as scheduled. Charlotte Area Transit System says work is behind schedule again and the bridge won't open until late July or early August.  