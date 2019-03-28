Charlotte Catholic Diocese Official Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

The second-highest-ranking official in the Charlotte Catholic Diocese has resigned amid a credible allegation of sexual misconduct. That’s according to a statement from the diocese published in the Catholic News Herald this morning.

The statement says Monsignor Mauricio West stepped down as vicar general and chancellor on Monday, after the diocese determined the allegations against him were credible. The alleged events took place in the mid-1980s when West was vice president of student affairs at Belmont Abbey College, and involved multiple instances of unwanted overtures toward an adult student over a two-year period.

West has denied the allegation, according to the diocese statement.

While the allegation is not one of sexual abuse and does not involve a minor, the statement says the diocese has a policy of referring all allegations of potential sexual misconduct to the Lay Review Board for investigation.

"I extend our deepest apologies to the victim in this case and pray for all who have suffered from misconduct," said Bishop Peter Jugis in today's statement.