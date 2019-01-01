CMPD Investigating First Homicide Of 2019

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of 2019 after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte overnight.

Police were called to a home in the 8300 block of Highlander Court just before 3 a.m. for a report of an assault, where they found a man who had been fatally shot. An initial investigation found that the man was shot in the street, then ran to the front porch of his home.

Police have not released the man’s name and are still investigating.

CMPD homicide detectives were also dispatched to investigate another shooting overnight. Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 4:29 a.m. in the 3000 block of Parkway Avenue. Police found a man sitting in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No other information was provided on the shooting.