2019 Homicides

A string of deadly shootings in Charlotte has left seven people dead in as many days -- five of them young men in their teens or early 20s. The shootings…
A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in the December killing of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of NoDa’s Brooks Sandwich House, police said.CMPD…
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather outlined his office’s priorities for the year, after Charlotte recorded 107 homicides in…
Much of Charlotte’s recent violent crime has involved young people who acquired guns because they felt unsafe, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help locating a car believed to be used by the suspect in the Nov. 25 shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel…
After a year in which there were 108 homicides in Charlotte -- the most since 1993 -- Charlotte's City Council is looking at treating violent crime as a…
Police on Wednesday released surveillance images they say show a suspect in the Dec. 9 killing of Charlotte restaurant owner Scott Brooks.Brooks, 61, who…
After Charlotte had 108 homicides in 2019, City Council discussed Monday what it said is a new data-driven way of studying violent crime.The…
Police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday night just north of uptown Charlotte. CMPD says officers were called to the 1500 block of North Tryon Street…
Police in Charlotte say a man was shot and killed Monday night on the city’s north side.The man’s girlfriend called 911 after finding him shot to death in…