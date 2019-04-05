Mecklenburg County Warns Against Fake Revaluation Notices

Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner warns residents of fake revaluation notices targeting Charlotte residents by a local real estate company. He said his office learned of this occurring on Thursday.

“I’ve been doing this in North Carolina for over 25 years and I’ve never come across a situation like this. The fake notice does not include a county seal at the top and the fake notice does not include a new value.”

Joyner says the county’s notices will always include a value.

He says the fake letter comes from Greater Charlotte Properties and directs residents to a website for a new revaluation figure.

He says there are no known victims but he fears someone will fall for the scam. The county started tax revaluations in January for the first time since 2011.