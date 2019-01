Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says he won't run for Congress in the 9th District if a new election is called following an investigation into ballot fraud.

McCrory, who was speaking on his radio show Wednesday morning, said he was waiting to make a decision about another run for governor in 2020 or potentially the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The former Charlotte mayor and conservative Republican lost to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2016 by 10,277 votes.