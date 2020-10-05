-
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Thursday that he won’t try to recapture his old office in 2020, but will continue to consider a U.S.…
Former Gov. Pat McCrory said Monday morning he has been approached numerous times about running for the 9th Congressional District seat, but he has…
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says he won't run for Congress in the 9th District if a new election is called following an investigation into…
People collecting absentee request forms in bulk. Filling in votes. Tilting an election. These are allegations from Bladen County – but from 2016, not…
The North Carolina General Assembly is now back from its January break. And during this session, one Mecklenburg County Republican senator says he will…
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and MEG KINNARDNorth Carolina Republicans stripped the incoming Democratic governor of some of his authority on Friday and were on…
North Carolina's outgoing governor Pat McCrory arrived in New York Wednesday morning for a meeting with President-Elect Donald Trump, fueling speculation…
Nearly a month after Election Day, Republican Governor Pat McCrory has conceded the race to Democrat Roy Cooper. Usually concession speeches happen in…
It's looking more likely that Democrat Roy Cooper will become North Carolina's governor. By state law, Republican Governor Pat McCrory has the right to…
Firefighters say the Party Rock Wildfire near Chimney Rock and Lake Lure has been fully contained, thanks in part to 0.4 inches of rain that fell Monday…