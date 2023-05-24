No Labels representatives discuss push for a 2024 "unity" ticket

As Joe Biden and Donald Trump lead in the race for their respective party nominations, at least one thing voters seem to agree on is they do not want a rematch of 2020 in 2024.

According to an NBC News survey released last month, 70% of those asked do not want Biden to run again. Meanwhile, 60% don’t want Trump on the ballot.

Through all of this, one group is pushing for an alternative in an effort to unify the country. The No Labels movement is founded on the belief that most of the country is in the middle of the political spectrum. Supporters push for what they call a healthy debate and common-sense solutions to issues.

An example of No Labels work is the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, which works to find a bipartisan solution to policy issues.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by representatives from No Labels, former Charlotte Mayor and North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and civil rights leader Dr. Ben Chavis. We discuss what success would look like for them, the reality of a unity ticket, and more.

GUESTS:

Pat McCrory, No Labels advisor, former North Carolina governor, and former Charlotte mayor

Dr. Ben Chavis, No Labels advisor and civil rights leader