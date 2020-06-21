Police: 2 Shot, 1 Killed In Charlotte

Police say one person was killed and another wounded Sunday after a shooting in north Charlotte.

Someone called 911 to report the shooting just after 11 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say when they got to the scene in the 1100 block of Mona Drive, near Statesville Avenue, they found one person with serious injuries. That person was taken to a hospital but died.

Just before 11:15 a.m., someone with a gunshot wound came to Carolinas Medical Center. CMPD described that person's injuries as not life-threatening but said officers believe they stemmed from the same shooting on Mona Drive.

No further information was immediately released.

The shooting is the 45th homicide reported in Charlotte this year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 704-432-8477.