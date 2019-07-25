Police: Man Shot, Killed In Southwest Charlotte

Police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

Officers responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon about 5:30 p.m. found 44-year-old Charles Fullington outside a motel room on Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77.

Fullington was taken to a hospital but died.

No arrests have been reported.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says there have been 65 homicides in Charlotte this year. There were 58 in all of last year.

Police ask that anyone who has information on the shooting call 704-432-TIPS to talk to a detective.