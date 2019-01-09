Police: Two Women Assault Transgender Woman In Bathroom

By 1 minute ago

Raleigh police say two women sexually assaulted a transgender woman at a Raleigh bar in December.

News outlets report 38-year-old Amber Harrell and 31-year-old Jessica Fowler are charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. Both were released on a $50,000 and a $30,000 bond respectively.

The woman told Raleigh police that she was inside the bar's bathroom when Harrell and Fowler started verbally abusing her, exposed themselves and started touching her.

The woman says Harrell and Fowler continued to assault her outside the bathroom and ignored her and the bartender's orders to stop.

It's unclear if Harrell and Fowler have lawyers.

The state has come under fire for a 2016 bill that required transgender people to mostly use public restrooms matching their birth certificates. A replacement bill passed in 2017 rescinded that requirement.

Tags: 
Top News
HB2

Related Content

North Carolina To Lose Netflix Show Over HB2

By 19 hours ago
hb2 bathroom bill

The lingering fallout from North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" may force a new Netflix series about the state's Outer Banks to film in South Carolina.

Show creator Jonas Pate tells The StarNews of Wilmington that Netflix has picked up "OBX," with filming slated to begin this spring. He says the streaming service passed on filming in North Carolina because of a clause in HB2's replacement that halts new local antidiscrimination ordinances until 2020.

CRVA Earmarks Millions To Improve Charlotte's Image After 'Bathroom Bill'

By Dec 18, 2018
HB2 and HB142
Tom Bullock / WFAE

More than 1 ½ years since North Carolina's "bathroom bill" was repealed, Charlotte is spending millions to try to attract the visitors turned off by the measure seen as allowing discrimination against LGBTQ residents.