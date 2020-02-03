President Trump To Visit Charlotte

President Trump will be in Charlotte on Friday.

McClatchy reports he’s scheduled to speak at the first in a series of what the White House calls “opportunity now” summits. The White House told McClatchy the Charlotte summit will include workshops on inmate re-entry into society, economic development for low-income areas, infrastructure, and the future of HBCUs.

An exact time or place for the President’s visit has not been released.

Trump’s visit will come just days after his State of the Union address and the final vote in the Senate in his impeachment trial. You can listen to both the State of the Union and the impeachment trial live on WFAE.