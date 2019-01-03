Reports: Second Child Dead In East Charlotte House Fire

  • A memorial formed outside the home on Academy Street, as seen Thursday afternoon.
A second child has reportedly died from injuries suffered in a house fire in east Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to WSOC-TV and the Charlotte Observer, that word came Thursday from the child’s father. Police and fire officials Wednesday confirmed that one child had died following the fire. 

About ten people were reportedly inside the home on Academy Street — near Eastway Drive and Sugar Creek Road — when the fire broke out at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Three other children and two adults were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started from an unattended candle or candles.  

