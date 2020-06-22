Special Program - Black Charlotteans: A Candid Conversation On Race

Thursday, June 25, 10 a.m. on 90.7 WFAE and WFAE.org

The death of George Floyd and the unrest that exploded across the country has forced a conversation on the table. A wake-up call for America to examine the impact of racism and reckon with injustices people of color face daily. Every Black American has a story to tell. Is the country ready to listen? Award-winning columnist Mary C. Curtis sits down with fellow Charlotteans of color to share some of those stories and reflect on this moment.

Host:

Mary C. Curtis, journalist, speaker, columnist at CQ Roll Call, and contributor to WFAE, WCCB-TV, and a variety of national outlets.

Panelists:

Tracey Benson, assistant professor of Educational Leadership at UNC Charlotte and author of "Unconscious Bias in Schools: A Developmental Approach to Exploring Race and Racism."

Justin Perry, owner and therapist at Perry Counseling Healing and Recovery. He is a partner with the group Charlotte for Black Futures

Tonya Jameson, political consultant, former Charlotte Observer reporter

Leondra Garrett, native Charlottean and longtime community advocate, she works with the groups Block Love Charlotte and United Neighborhoods of Charlotte to build community and feed our homeless neighbors.