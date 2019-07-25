Teen Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Butler High Shooting

By 1 hour ago
  • Police cars are stationed outside of Butler High School after a shooting Monday morning.
    Police cars are stationed outside of Butler High School after a shooting in October 2018.
    WFAE

A teenager accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Butler High last year has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a minimum of about six and a half years in prison.

Jatwan Cuffie
Credit MECKLENBURG COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jatwan Cuffie, 17, entered the guilty plea Thursday morning in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. Initially, Cuffie faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen, who was shot in a crowded school hallway before the start of classes in October. The charge was later downgraded.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight off school grounds.

Cuffie told authorities that he was in the hallway talking to a friend when McKeithen came up and punched him. The two then began the hallway fight that led to the shooting. After Cuffie shot McKeithen, authorities say he ran and turned himself in to a teacher. He was taken into custody that morning.

The shooting prompted increased security measures at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Prosecutors have not said why his charges have been lessened since his arrest. The sheriff’s office says he’s been out of jail on electronic monitoring since January.

Cuffie could serve a maximum of nine years in prison.

Tags: 
Top News
Butler High School

Related Content

Teen Accused Of Killing Fellow Butler High Student Released On Bond

By Jan 24, 2019
Police cars are stationed outside of Butler High School after a shooting Monday morning.
WFAE

Updated 6:20 a.m. Friday

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Jatwan Cuffie, a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a classmate at Butler High School last October, was released on bond just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A judge set Cuffie's bond at $100,000.

Bobby McKeithen, Fatally Shot At Butler High, Remembered At Funeral Service

By Nov 3, 2018
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

A funeral service was held Saturday for Bobby McKeithen, 16, who was fatally shot at Butler High School on Monday. Another 16-year-old, Jatwan Cuffie, has been charged with first degree murder after police say he fired on McKeithen during a fight in a school hallway before the start of class.

Grand Jury Indicts Butler High Student On Second-Degree Murder Charge

By Nov 19, 2018
Police cars are stationed outside of Butler High School after a shooting Monday morning.
WFAE

Updated 3 p.m.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted Jatwan Cuffie Monday on the charge of second-degree murder. The 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a fellow student in the halls of Butler High School the morning of Oct. 29.

CMS Makes Security Adjustments After Fatal Shooting At Butler High School

By Nov 16, 2018
CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox with CMPD chief Kerr Putney.
Cole del Charco / WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox unveiled new plans to make schools safer with extra security measures that will include the random wanding of students and backpack searches.