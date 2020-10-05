-
John LeGrand is leaving Butler High School in Matthews after five years as principal, moving into a job overseeing 29 schools in center city…
-
Butler High School students and staff will observe a day of remembrance on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of a fatal shooting at the Matthews…
-
A teenager accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Butler High last year has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a…
-
No weapons were found Tuesday in the first random weapons screening at Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools.Four classes were searched at both Rocky River…
-
In an effort to bolster school security measures, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has now launched safety screenings in the district’s 19 high schools.“Our…
-
Updated 6:20 a.m. FridayAccording to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Jatwan Cuffie, a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a classmate at…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools officials are in the process of interviewing candidates for a new Crisis Response Director for the district.According to the…
-
Updated 3 p.m.A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted Jatwan Cuffie Monday on the charge of second-degree murder. The 16-year-old is accused of fatally…
-
Schools in the U.S. have spent billions of dollars on systems to stop shooters. Washington Post reporter John Woodrow Cox says it's not clear how effective these measures can be.
-
A national organization dedicated to preventing gun violence in schools says it will be providing training and other educational materials for North…