WATCH: Cooper To Provide Update On COVID-19 In North Carolina

Will North Carolina again ease its coronavirus safety restrictions? That's a question Gov. Roy Cooper may answer Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper is expected to speak at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the pandemic in the state. His news conference comes as "Phase 2.5" of North Carolina's three-part reopening plan is set to expire Friday.

Cooper moved the state into 2.5 on Sept. 1, allowing things like playgrounds, museums and gyms to reopen with certain safety and capacity restrictions in place. He notably kept bars closed, but on Sept. 22 he announced plans to allow large, outdoor venues like Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to reopen at 7% capacity starting Oct. 2.

So far, major sports events like Panthers games and college football matches have been held without fans in the stands.

North Carolina started its first round of restrictions in mid-March, when Cooper ordered restaurants to halt dine-in services and bars to close. Since then, restaurants and other "close contact" businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions, but bars that don't serve food have remained closed. Movie theaters have also not been cleared to reopen.

Other restrictions -- like a stay-at-home order and complete shuttering of public schools -- have also since been lifted. Under Phase 3 plans outlined this spring, restrictions on crowd sizes would further be eased. A curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants after 11 p.m. remains in place as of Wednesday, as does a statewide mask mandate.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 210,632 coronavirus infections had been confirmed by laboratory testing in North Carolina. At least 3,532 people in the state have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Nine hundred fifty-six people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state this morning. Of those, just over 200 were in what the state calls the Metrolina health care region that includes Charlotte. There have been more confirmed cases of the virus in the Charlotte region than any other region of the Carolinas, but it's also the most populous metro area. As of Tuesday night, at least 28,756 cases had been diagnosed by testing in Mecklenburg County alone and 357 had died from COIVD-19 complications, according to the health department.

As of Monday, which is the most recent day for which recovery estimates are available, state health officials said it was likely that about 184,442 people had recovered from COVID-19, which equates to about 89% of confirmed infections at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

