Charlotte changes more streets named for Confederate leaders

North Carolina's largest city has renamed two more streets with ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy, including one where the first private hospital in the state built to provide services to Black residents was located.

In March, Morrison Boulevard in the SouthPark area will become Carnegie Boulevard, while each of the four sections of East/West Hill Street will have a new name, according to a city news release on Thursday.

The current Carnegie Boulevard will be extended to replace Morrison Boulevard effective March 31, officials said.

East/West Hill between South Church Street and South College Street will be renamed “Good Samaritan Way” in honor of Good Samaritan Hospital. Built in 1891, Good Samaritan was the first private hospital in North Carolina built to provide services to Black residents, according to the Charlotte Museum of History. The building was demolished in 1996 to make room for the stadium which is home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

The new names are part of the city’s Legacy Commission street renaming work. Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street are the last streets still to be renamed, out of nine. The streets will be renamed in May and June, respectively, the city said.