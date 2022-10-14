Nationwide shortage of Black male psychologists reflected in CMS

School psychologists play a major role in assessing various developmental and behavioral issues in students. There is a critical shortage nationwide. That deficit is also felt in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, especially when it comes to Black male psychologists — CMS doesn’t have any. The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) recommends one school psychologist per 500 students.

In CMS, there’s a total of 110 psychologists who serve 181 schools. Alongside psychologists, there are also counselors. Duane Green is a retired psychologist who has worked for CMS. He says there’s a difference between the two professions.

“Being a psychologist, you are trained to deal with three endeavors. Especially on a Ph.D. level, to provide counseling psychotherapy, in addition, to do psychological assessments," said Green. “How do you assess a person’s cognitive abilities. How do you assess the social, emotional, status? The third component is doing research. To look at data, to summarize it.”

One key difference between the two professions is that a psychologist is often the only person in a school who interprets if a student needs special education services, according to research by the University of Massachusetts Global.

As reported by NPR, more than 85% of school psychologists in U.S. public schools identify as white, while most K-12 students are not. There is also a lack of representation for other ethnicities, like Hispanic and Asian Americans. 77 out of 110 psychologists in CMS are white. Last year, CMS had more than 140,000 students overall, and more than 50,000 were Black.

Overrepresentation of African American students in special education

The National Centre for Learning Disabilities reports that students of color, with the exception of Asian students, identify for special education services at a higher rate than white students.

Monica Stevenson is one of 25 Black female psychologists in CMS who cover two to three schools each. She says that with more African American male psychologists, special education services may not be required for Black students.

“For me, not only, does it not, it may not lead to special education, but a relationship could be developed and fostered where that African American male school psychologist could actually provide that child with more options,” said Stevenson. “Perhaps tutoring, resources, where special education may not even be a factor in this.”

CMS has a Specialized Behavior Support program that helps students with emotional and/or behavioral needs that affect their learning. 67% of the program is composed of African American students.

Because of the disproportionate number of Black students referred for special education services, Stevenson says she is highly attentive when assessing Black students.

“Even as an African American female school psychologist, we are always hyper-vigilant and hyper-sensitive about ensuring that not only the test that we administer, but the information that we receive and disseminate is very fair and equitable to that student,” said Stevenson.

NPR reports estimate that Black male psychologists nationwide make up less than one percent of the profession in public schools. Stevenson says the nationwide shortage is related to Black students not being exposed to the field.

“It’s not a profession that they are lured to. I guess some of the programs aren’t actually recruiting, going out, purposely recruiting African American males either,” said Stevenson. “So, I think those are two of the reasons. It’s not something they are lured to, they are interested in, that they even know about.”

Culture Impacts Mental Health

Access to a Black male psychologist has proven to be lifesaving for some, like Rwenshaun Miller, who suffered from mental challenges and attempted suicide several times. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder in college. To help him, Miller says his uncle connected him to a Black male psychologist — someone he could relate to.

“I could talk to him, like certain nuances; I didn’t have to explain because we spoke the same language, we dressed the same way, we did all of these things,” said Miller. “When I first met him, he had on a t-shirt and some basketball shorts and some J’s.”

Because of this life-changing experience, Miller became a licensed professional counselor who volunteers his support to the 224 Black counselors at CMS.

Rwenshaun Miller / Rwenshaun Miller is an alumnus of The University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill

Green was one of a few Black male psychologists while he worked for CMS in the early 2000s.

“We had three Black male psychologists in 2001; CMS had three of us,” said Green. “We were tight. After the first year, one had left. After the second year, the other two had left.”

Beth Green / Duane Green has 40 years of experience in the field as a psychologist.





Green says the overload in work during his time in CMS led to him and the other colleagues leaving CMS. He also says the financial commitment associated with this profession is one of the reasons behind the shortage.

“People often ask the question, why is it we don’t have many male psychologists? Well, when I say this, it’s almost like it’s a rich man’s major,” said Green. “And I say that because you’re talking a minimum of four years of undergraduate. In addition to that, you’re looking at another three years of graduate work.”

In the United States, the average cost of college per student, per year, including books, supplies, and daily living costs, is more than 35,000 dollars, according to the Education Data Initiative. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, a school psychologist's annual salary was slightly over 78,000 dollars.

Strategic recruitment may hold the key to a solution

For there to be more Black male psychologists, Green says there needs to be more of a partnership between colleges and federal funding.

“Look at the graduate schools that surround the communities of CMS and other districts around the nation and set up things encouraging minority males and females,” said Green. “If you do a graduate school program in psychology and if you are willing to work in a district that is highly populated with minority students, loan forgiveness.”

For Stevenson, targeted recruiting is another way to address the shortage.

“It has to be a very intentional process, but I think it’s with the colleges also in luring African American males, being very intentional in high school, saying, ‘this is what a school psychologist does.’” Said Stevenson. “We have to get them in high school to go to college, and then my department would be able to lure them into CMS.”

Stevenson says the representation of Black male professionals' benefits everyone in a school.

“Sometimes children, they need to connect with people that can connect with them,” said Stevenson. “Sometimes culturally, just to see an African American male school psychologist, somebody who is talking with them and developing relationships with them, the impact is enormous.”

The NASP aims to address the shortage through the Exposure Project, which focuses on psychologists of color delivering lessons to high school students about the profession.

An event titled "School Psychologists, Seen. Heard. Valued," centered on addressing inequalities, will be held by the North Carolina School Psychology Association. The Exposure Project will be a part of the event, which will run from Oct, 23-25 in Cary, North Carolina.

