Charlotte’s LGBT history shows radical attitude shifts, despite fights over trans rights

The Charlotte Pride Festival wrapped up on Sunday with a parade, floats, dancing and thousands of cheering people filling uptown in every variation of rainbow garb. But this year’s Pride took place against the backdrop of statewide and national fights over LGBT rights that hold center stage in our ongoing culture wars.

The North Carolina General Assembly last week overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a trio of bills. One bans puberty blockers, gender surgery and other transition-related health care for minors. One forbids transgender women and girls from playing on female sports teams from middle school through college. And one requires schools to notify parents if their child wants to start using a different name or pronoun.

Meanwhile, so-called “don’t say gay” bills like in Florida, battles over LGBT-themed books with sexually explicit passages such as "Gender Queer" and the place of trans athletes in sports have dominated the headlines for months. And with a bitterly divided 2024 election shaping up (in North Carolina, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is a seasoned culture warrior with a history of controversial remarks about the LGBT community), that doesn’t look likely to change anytime soon.

With all of the acrimony today around LGBT people’s rights, it can be easy to forget how profoundly attitudes have already shifted in just the space of a lifetime — or even the last couple of decades. (Only seven years passed from Barack Obama opposing same-sex marriage on the campaign trail in 2008 and praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.)

In this newsletter, we’ll take a look back at several key points in Charlotte’s LGBT history. The city of Charlotte published a timeline recently that includes some of these events; you can also find a trove of recorded interviews online at UNC Charlotte with LGBT activists and residents if you want to hear firsthand what it was like growing up and living as a gay person in Charlotte in previous decades.



In the '50s: 'New Laws Needed for Homosexuals?'

A Charlotte Observer story from 1959 highlighted what the city believed to be its lenient — for the time — approach to the “problem with homosexuals.” While state law allowed prison sentences of five or more years for homosexual acts, Charlotte police at the time were only fingerprinting and warning the men they arrested (the article doesn’t specify how police identified the 30 suspected homosexuals arrested in the previous month.)

Charlotte Police Chief Jesse James (no relation to the outlaw) told the newspaper that he believed homosexuality wasn’t a law enforcement problem.

City of Charlotte / Newspaper archives

“We don’t want to arrest them on a felony charge,” James said. “And we think it is mainly a medical problem.” Charlotte had this ongoing “problem,” James said, “because homosexuals flock to Charlotte due to the city’s size.”

Two psychiatrists were quoted in the article, debating whether homosexuality is the way people are born or if it’s acquired or learned behavior. Both are quoted anonymously, hinting at the sensitivity of the subject in the late 1950s — a time well within living memory.



Slowly moving out of the Charlotte shadows

Over the next decade, Charlotte’s LGBT community remained largely in the shadows, with a few rumored spots like a bar called Casablanca on Wilkinson Boulevard or hotel bars uptown that served gay men on certain nights of the week as the main gathering places. That began to change by the late 1960s. The Scorpio Lounge and Oleen’s opened in 1968 and became two mainstays.

“Almost everybody was closeted then,” said Greg Brafford, who owned and managed several LGBT bars in Charlotte, in an interview archived by UNC Charlotte. “You’ve got to realize Charlotte was a town of 70, 80,000 people then. Much smaller than it is now.”

Other milestones followed: The city’s first gay newspaper in 1975; gay bookstore Friends of Dorothy opening in 1981; the debut of QNotes (Charlotte’s longest-running LGBT publication) in 1983; a gay and lesbian chorus launched in 1991; and the city’s biggest Pride event to date in 1994 — drawing 4,000 people.

But the overall tenor of LGBT life was still furtive, wary of discovery and met with harsh discrimination. An Observer article from 1981 captured the zeitgeist: “Fear of Discovery Dominates Lives of Some Gays.”

City of Charlotte / Newspaper archives

“Some gays fear the simplest act, like holding hands in the park, will expose their secret life,” the story noted.

1996: 'Angels in America'

Charlotte landed in the national news in the mid-1990s for the city’s reaction to the Charlotte Repertory Theater’s production of “Angels in America.” The show, with brief nudity, frank depictions of gay sex and open treatment of the AIDS crisis, drew ire from some local religious and political leaders who tried to block the play. The fierce controversy ended only after a last-minute order from a judge barred police from arresting anyone on stage over the nude scene.

The New York Times summarized the whole episode in an article with a memorable lead: “Alan Poindexter dropped his pants on stage in Charlotte for seven seconds Wednesday night, and nothing happened.”

That New York Times story also quotes then-Mayor Pat McCrory, who said the theater company should “use some common sense” and change the show’s nudity.

“The Pulitzer Prize does not give you license to break the law,” McCrory said.