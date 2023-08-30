Meet Patrice Johnson, Project Scientist's new CEO, who wants to empower girls with STEM

This story first appeared as part of WFAE's EQUALibrium newsletter, exploring race and equity in the Charlotte region. Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox first by signing up here.

Project Scientist started in 2011 in the Charlotte house of founder Sandy Marshall, who hosted math and science summer programs for girls. The nonprofit provides after-school programs and summer camps built around science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and now directly serves about 5,000 girls in North Carolina, California, Minnesota and Texas. Project Scientist even has clubs in Mexico.

A new CEO, Patrice Johnson, took over for Marshall earlier this month and will help oversee Project Scientist’s growth. Over the next five years, the group aims to double the number of girls they serve.

At a recent welcome event in Charlotte, one high school student was eager to show everyone what she was working on through Project Scientist: She proudly showed pictures of the sheep brain she dissected.

It’s that joy, confidence, and creativity that Johnson says she’s seen in girls taking on science and tech challenges. Johnson sees the group’s mission as “giving young ladies the opportunity to think big and to dream big,” while inspiring in them the optimism to tackle global problems.

Before joining Project Scientist, Johnson oversaw programs for Black Girls CODE, which introduces girls of color to skills in computer programming and technology. She also worked with the Center for Policy and Research at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She’s based in Detroit and works with staff located throughout the country.

Her experience growing up in the small Michigan city of Muskegon Heights put her on her path to pursue social equity. Nearly 75% of its residents are Black and a third of residents live below the poverty line.

"There’s a grave distinction between what wealthy families are able to experience from an educational space, and the difference between how communities who have challenges such as poverty and or racial discrimination," she said.

Project Scientist offers after-school programs and summer camps for girls ages 4 and up. Students try their hands at science experiments such as making a prosthetic arm on a budget. They’re also exposed to women working in STEM fields. The Scholars program focuses on further developing STEM skills for girls ages 13-18, and educating them on careers in sciences and technology.

“The economic advantage in STEM is undeniable. The job security in STEM is undeniable,” Johnson said.

The plan is to operate consistently in 12 cities over the next five years and focus on expanding in schools with high levels of students from low-income families.

“We should be making sure that across the country girls can experience that level of high-quality STEM education, especially in neighborhoods where school districts are limited,” Johnson said.

Women make up only 28% of scientists and engineers, according to the National Science Foundation. Black women and Hispanic women accounted for only about 2% each, according to a 2015 tally.

“Encouraging our girls to be problem-solvers and bringing their authentic selves to this space is going to really change the world,” Johnson said.