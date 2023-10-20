© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte author shares her story of rising above poverty and abuse

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Growing up in rural Yanceyville, in Caswell County, North Carolina, in the 1960s was grueling for Barbara Johnson and her family. As sharecroppers, they moved from farm to farm, spending long hours working the land for little money. She suffered abuse — physical and sexual — and often struggled with not having proper clothes or enough food to eat.

But Johnson rose above her circumstances and graduated from Bennett College, a women's school in Greensboro. Johnson, now a retired AT&T customer service manager in Charlotte, wrote a memoir about how she learned to persevere. She's been featured by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation and won the Jacobs/Jones African American Literary Prize, administered by UNC-Chapel Hill's creative writing program. The book is titled "A Head of Cabbage." She talked with WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn about the back story of that title — and what it took for her to succeed.

You can hear their whole conversation below.

'A Head of Cabbage'
Hear author Barbara Johnson discuss how she persevered and rose above poverty and her origin as the poor daughter of North Carolina sharecroppers.
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
