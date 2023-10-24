Charlotte nonprofits collaborate to make stronger impact on students

Nine groups focused on youth in Charlotte are joining forces to support students along their educational path. Together, they’re called the Crescent Coalition, alluding to the crescent-shaped stretch of low-income neighborhoods around uptown. It’s a collaboration aided by Leading on Opportunity.

The goal is to help disadvantaged students become ready for college and careers. The groups focus on kids from middle school into college. They decided they could make a stronger impact on students' lives if they collaborated, according to Leading on Opportunity.

The groups are Carolina Youth Coalition, the Friedland Foundation, Gardhouse, GenOne, Greater Steps Scholars, Road to Hire, The Academy of Goal Achievers, UrbanPromise and Wayfinders.

Ian Joyce, director of GenOne, says the coalition helps groups “lean into each other’s expertise.”

GenOne identifies middle school students from high-poverty schools and provides academic support, skills training and mentors throughout high school — and other support in college.

Leading on Opportunity provided start-up resources to the coalition. The group was formed to help oversee Charlotte’s efforts to improve economic mobility. Leading on Opportunity’s goal now is to help funders make smarter investments and nonprofits deliver smarter programming.