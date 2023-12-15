© 2023 WFAE
Salvation Army distributes toys for families ahead of Christmas

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST
More than 5,000 children and about 1,500 senior citizens will receive gifts as part of The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte's annual toy distribution.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
More than 5,000 children and over 1,500 senior citizens will receive gifts as part of The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte's annual toy distribution.

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte on Friday kicked off its annual toy distribution for the holidays.

An announcer called the ticket numbers of families about to receive gifts inside a warehouse just northeast of uptown. While other families pushed carts with gifts to their cars.

More than 5,000 children are expected to receive gifts that the community has donated, said Major Jason Burns, the Salvation Army’s area commander.

“Most of our clients tend to be African American. However, over the years, it ebbs and flows based on the community and the community's needs,” Burns said. “We’re seeing a lot more folks who have come from South America and Central America who have started to enter our program. And it’s neat to see that change and those we are able to serve.”

Mona Dougani

The center will also provide gifts to more than 1,500 senior citizens. Families will also collect a box of food courtesy of Atrium Health and will be able to receive a bike through The Spokes Group.

“Bikes are always one of those really neat things at Christmas. And it's kind of probably a historical gift," Burns said. "A child gets a bike, and they go out, and they ride the bike for the first time. And some of it’s their transportation for school, but a lot of it is just recreation. It’s a way that they can get out and see the world and the beauty of creation that we have and just experience life outside.”

The center plans to distribute the gifts to families through Tuesday.

Race & Equity
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
