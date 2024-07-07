© 2024 WFAE

StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

An insider and an outsider find friendship in Brookhill Village

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 7, 2024 at 5:32 AM EDT
Debbie Williams, left, and Lisa Howell met while working on a community resource center for Brookhill Village in Charlotte. Through their work, they became friends.
StoryCorps, David Boraks
/
WFAE
Debbie Williams, left, and Lisa Howell met while working on a community resource center for Brookhill Village in Charlotte. Through their work, they became friends.

Not everyone in Charlotte knows about Brookhill Village. The low-income neighborhood was built in 1950 in what's now South End, and it's been the home of generations of African American families.

Debbie Williams was among them. She grew up in the neighborhood and rented her first apartment there. In 2019, she created a resource center for the neighborhood, with laptops, job referrals and even a weekly free lunch for neighbors.

She had help from a woman she met named Lisa Howell, who lived Plaza Midwood — a whiter, wealthier part of town.

At StoryCorps, they talked about how their working relationship at Brookhill Village developed into friendship.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with support from Johnson & Wales University.

Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
