NC launches new plan to help house people with disabilities

Published August 27, 2024

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a strategic plan to increase and better use supportive housing for people with disabilities.

The initiative looks to provide a guide to policies and decision making over the next five years. According to a news release, this includes supporting the creation of 3,400 permanent housing opportunities through building new units or rehabilitating old ones. These types of homes would support people with disabilities in integrated, community-based settings. Another goal is securing additional funding for rental assistance and lowering barriers to accessing housing. NCDHHS is exploring the creation of a structure for accountability and coordination across the state's agencies as part of the initiative. Its launch comes as North Carolina recently received money that would go toward the effort.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this month a nearly $8 million grant to help create 225 additional affordable housing units for people with disabilities.
