How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Charlotte

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from September 15 to October 15.

September 15 is the independence day of countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence day on September 16.

Later in October, Indigenous Peoples' Day or Dia de la Raza is commemorated.

Here in Charlotte, festivities will take place all four weeks.

The Latin American Coalition holds one of the biggest festivals in Charlotte: the Latin American Festival. The group’s CEO Jose Hernandez-Paris said this year’s will feature food and music from 20 Latin American countries at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday, September 21.

"The festival every year provides a space where we all get together and celebrate our heritage and our culture and share that with others in the community," Hernandez-Paris said.

Here are other events happening in and around the Charlotte area:

