Indigenous Peoples Day: Upcoming events, powwows and festivals in the Carolinas

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a proclamation in 2018 officially designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day in North Carolina. This day honors the rich heritage, culture and contributions of Indigenous communities across the state.

To celebrate and learn more about various Indigenous heritages and cultures, here are several upcoming events in the Charlotte area and throughout North and South Carolina. These events highlight the traditions, history and resilience of Indigenous peoples.

Charlotte-area festivals

HEARTS Catawba Nation

The Catawba Nation will host HEARTS (history, ecology, arts, reunion, trails, store), a free gathering, that will explore local Native American history, ecology, arts, dance, music and crafts. The event will feature traditional dancing and drumming from the Catawba Nation. Arts and crafts will be available for purchase.

The Hugh Torance House and Store next to Cedar Grove will be open and will offer snacks, drinks and more.

For more information, visit https://www.hught.org/event-details/hearts-catawba-nation .

When & Where

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-5 p.m.

Cedar Grove: 8229 Gilead Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Tickets

Free event, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will go toward HEARTS’ aim of ecological sustainability, historic preservation and community building.

Zooarchaeological Residues of Feasting at a Mississippian Mound Complex

The Native American Studies Center will host a "lunch and learn" around the 38KE12 archaeological site in the Wateree River Valley of South Carolina. The site resembles the Native towns of Cofitachequi and Talimeco. The hourlong event will explore the role of animals in relation to the community that lived at the mound during the 16th and 17th centuries.

When & Where

Friday, Oct. 25, Noon

Native American Studies Center: 119 S. Main St. Lancaster, SC, 29720, or Zoom: register via this link: https://bit.ly/3y8l7dI .

Tickets

Free

Historic Badin Hardaway Pow Wow 2024

The Historic Badin Hardaway Pow Wow event celebrates the gathering of many North American Tribes to the Hardaway, which was home to a stone that many Natives used to create tools. The event will feature drums, dancing and more.

To learn more, visit https://calendar.powwows.com/events/historic-badin-hardaway-pow-wow/ .

When & Where

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m.

Downtown Badin: 29 Falls Road, Badin, NC, 28009

Tickets

Free

Yap Yè Iswà Festival

The Catawba Nation to host the Yap Yè Iswà Festival at the Catawba Cultural Center. The event will provide an opportunity to learn more about and celebrate the Catawba culture through dancing, drumming, speakers, demonstrations, crafts and more.

For more information about the festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=921608663326868&set=a.228054906015584 .

When & Where

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Catawba Cultural Center: 1536 Tom Steven Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730

Tickets

Free

Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival

The 11th Annual Winter Native American Art & Craft Festival features Native American hoop dance, performances, art demonstrations and more. Native American craftspeople from across the region will showcase jewelry, quilts, baskets, pottery and more. The festival coincides with the See Lancaster’s Christmas in the City event.

When & Where

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Native American Studies Center Galleries: 119 South Main St., Lancaster, SC, 29720

Tickets

Free

North Carolina/statewide festivals

Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation Pow Wow

The Occaneechi Band of the Saponi will be having their 39th annual pow wow on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be storytelling, an animal skin presentation, grass and eastern war dance and other inter-tribal dances.

To learn more, visit https://calendar.powwows.com/events/annual-occaneechi-saponi-pow-wow/

When & Where

Occaneechi Tribal Grounds: 4902 Dailey Store Road, Burlington, NC, 27217

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.

Tickets

$10 Adult (12+); $5 Seniors & under 12; free for ages 6 & under

Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow

The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe to host the Annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow Wow. The celebration will include drumming and dance competitions, Waccamaw Siouan history, traditional food and gospel singing, a parade, veterans' ceremony and more.

Visit https://waccamaw-siouan.org/pow-wow , for more information about the pow wow.

When & Where

Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-midnight; Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-midnight

Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Grounds: 7239 Old Lake Road, Bolton, NC, 28423

Tickets

$8 admission during the day Friday; $5 admission Friday night; $10 admission Saturday; free for ages 4 and under.

Onslow Veterans Pow Wow

The fourth annual Onslow Veterans Pow Wow honors veterans through Native American culture. The event will feature performances from various tribes and will provide an opportunity for the Onslow County community to gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous cultures.

To learn more about the Pow Wow, visit https://www.onslowpowwow.org/ .

When & Where

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

American Legion: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC, 28540

Tickets

Free

29th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration

The 29th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23. The event will highlight the cultural, historical and artistic contributions of Indigenous communities across the state.

For more information about the celebration, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/events-and-programs/festivals/29th-annual-american-indian-heritage-celebration .

When & Where

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences: 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC, 27601

Tickets

Free