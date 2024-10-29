EQUALibrium awardee connects students with opportunities, guidance to find their purpose

WFAE hosted its inaugural EQUALibrium Awards ceremony this year. Community leaders and organizations received recognition in seven categories, and three special achievement awards were also granted. In the upcoming months, WFAE will highlight award recipients and some of the more than 100 nominees periodically in the EQUALibrium newsletter. This week in EQUALibrium, we focus on Mike Realon, who received the award for Established Leader in the education category.

Mike Realon worked as an entrepreneur and business consultant for over 20 years. Now, he is involved in efforts to promote economic mobility and works in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to help students determine career paths that will lead to economic success and life satisfaction.

Charlotte was ranked 50th among U.S. cities for upward mobility in a recent study by economist Raj Chetty, but this year moved up to a ranking of 38th.

As someone familiar with workforce development, Realon said he noticed a gap in the education young people receive in U.S. schools and the skills employers desire. He wanted to change that, so in 2002, Realon shifted his focus to teaching and coaching.

“I thought ... I kind of get this,” Realon said. “The other thing that's really inspired me is [and] that we've been focused on [is] how do you foster upward economic and social mobility, from the beginning.”

Realon is currently the career and development coordinator at Palisades High School. During his time in the school system, he implemented a model to help students achieve career and college readiness. He says the goal of the model is to help increase upward mobility.

Last year, a WFAE report found that roughly half of CMS students were living below the poverty line.

“We need to help them make more informed decisions,” Realon said. “We need to help them understand there's tons of opportunities in Charlotte. They just need to understand what kind of education training and skills they need to do.”

Realon likes to follow the Japanese concept of "ikigai" that focuses on finding one's purpose. He said he uses that model with students because it helps them evaluate and decide what they are passionate about, what they are good at, the world’s societal needs — and how they can get paid from the lifestyle they envision.

“It really helps kids when they see the [ikigai] diagram,” Realon said. “I have it posted up real big as a poster in my office. I can’t tell you how many kids and teachers have come by and taken a photo of that — because they can visualize the kinds of the things they need to be doing.”

Photo courtesy of Mike Realon. The ikigai poster hanging in Mike Realon’s office.

Another approach Realon uses to guide students models the Stanford Life Design Lab . It focuses on key ideas from the Stanford University program — "get curious," "talk to people" and "try stuff."

Realon uses this model to encourage students to take career assessments to measure their areas of interest. Once students find a few career paths they would like to explore, Realon pushes them to talk to professionals in the field. Students are then required to put their areas of interest into action through work experience.

Realon connects students with apprenticeships at Apprenticeship Charlotte and Apprenticeship 2000. He said the apprenticeships students secure provide opportunities for them to receive paid summer internships. Students who complete the programs have the possibility of receiving a full-time position.

“Just through their high school experience, [students] got to see well, there's these other pathways,” Realon said.

In recent years, Realon has advised roughly 100 students per year. While working in CMS, he has connected students to a range of apprenticeships, including those within the tech and advanced manufacturing fields.

In addition, he said he has helped hundreds of students find jobs at various organizations including Siemens, Red Ventures and Carolina FinTech.

He said his most memorable moments are when students are able to break economic barriers through achieving upward mobility.

“So many kids come back and are able to be thankful with regards to how they've been able to pursue and reach their aspirations and dreams," Realon said.