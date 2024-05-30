WFAE announces winners of the 2024 EQUALibrium Awards

Today, WFAE named the winners of its first EQUALibrium Awards.

The awards recognize Charlotte-area residents and institutions that have made outstanding contributions in advancing issues of race and equity within the community.

More than 100 nominations were received across seven categories. Winners and nominees will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 27.

WFAE also will give special achievement awards to the following individuals whose work and impact transcend multiple categories:

Charles Thomas, Knight Foundation, will receive the Catalyst Award for facilitating the work of organizations throughout our community.

Grace Nystrum, Bank of America, will receive the Vanguard Award for her community leadership.

Jane and Hugh McColl will receive the Luminary Award for their work to create equity and access to education for young people living in our community.

Mayor Vi Lyles will be recognized for her leadership in raising public and private funds to address equity gaps in Charlotte.

EQUALibrium Award Winners

Emerging leaders (less than 5 years), established leaders and institutions were selected in each category.

Arts & Culture

Héctor Vaca Cruz, community activist and photographer, Emerging Leader

Hannah Hasan and Shardae Hasan, Epoch Tribe, Established Leader

Hue House, Organization/Business

Business/Organization

Alex Bùi, Vietnamese Association of Charlotte, Emerging Leader

José Alvarez, Prospera USA, Established Leader

TreesCharlotte, Organization/Business

Education

Maggie Dineen and Nicole Rojas, Queens University of Charlotte, Emerging Leader

Michael Realon, Palisades High School, Established Leader

Theatre Gap Initiative, Organization/Business

Government

Jaime Brown, Concord City Government, Emerging Leader

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Government, Established Leader

Mecklenburg County Public Health, Organization Business

Health Care

Keon Lewis, Cabarrus Health Alliance, Emerging Leader

Dr. Holly Savoy, Charlotte Trans Health, Established Leader

Piedmont Black Nurses Association, Organization/Business

Social Justice/Community Advocacy

Dr. Aimy Steele, New North Carolina Project, Emerging Leader

Gina Esquivel, The Lee Institute, Established Leader

Disability Rights & Resources, Organization/Business

Sports

Yandrick Paraison, Diversity in Sports Hub, Emerging Leader

Kerry Sargent and Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek High School, Established Leader

Charlotte Hornets Sports & Entertainment Foundation, Organization/Business

Tickets to the EQUALibrium Awards Gala are on sale.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Revelry at Camp North End

A portion of the ticket purchase is tax-deductible. Proceeds will benefit WFAE’s local news, “Charlotte Talks” and other projects.

