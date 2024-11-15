'To feel like people care': Charlotte group prepares 850 Thanksgiving meals for inmates

With Thanksgiving around the corner, volunteers with a group that collects surplus food from restaurants is preparing 850 meals for inmates at a prison in Salisbury.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at a church in east Charlotte on Thursday to prepare Thanksgiving lunches that will be served at Piedmont Correctional Institution. The lunches include a turkey sandwich, garlic mashed potatoes and cookies, provided by Central Piedmont Community College.

“I think a lot of times when people are in an institution like that, they kind of feel like people don’t care for them, and they're kind of outside regular society,” said Richard Armenia, the executive director of Feeding Charlotte, one of the groups behind the event. "I think it’s good for them to feel like people care about them and they belong.”

Several restaurants donated the food.

“They can't be with their family, but at least they can get a good meal,” said volunteer Victoria Hicklen. "They shouldn't have to suffer on a holiday.”

Volunteers plan to distribute the meals to inmates on Friday. Feeding Charlotte hopes to make this an annual event.